Retired Bengaluru teacher loses Rs 24 crore in ‘digital arrest’, bank manager’s tip helps net 6 cyber criminals

A bank manager’s suspicion helped the Karnataka State Cyber Command (KSCC) police arrest six men who reportedly defrauded a retired woman in Bengaluru of Rs 24 crore.

The accused were arrested from different locations – N Sivagnanam from Erode, Tamil Nadu; Akkach Mallick in Mumbai; Palak Bhai Patel and Amit Narendra Patel in Ahmedabad; Om Prakash Rajput in New Delhi; and Gaurav Kumar in Bihar. The victim, Laxmi Ramamurthy, 74, is a resident of Shivajinagar in Bengaluru.

According to the police, the criminals targeted Ramamurthy after she sold a piece of land for several crores a few months ago. The accused contacted her in January, posing as law enforcement officers, and falsely accused her of involvement in money laundering activities. The suspects threatened her with serious legal consequences and placed her under round-the-clock video surveillance, claiming it to be a part of the “digital arrest” procedure.