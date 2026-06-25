Retired Bengaluru professor duped of Rs 2 crore in fake trading platform fraud

According to the victim, the accused persuaded him to register on a website and subsequently added him to WhatsApp groups. (Image generated using AI)

A Bengaluru-based retired professor has alleged that fraudsters duped him of more than Rs 2 crore by luring him into investing through WhatsApp groups and a purported online trading platform while promising extraordinary returns.

In a complaint filed with the city cybercrime police on June 19, the victim said he came across a social media advertisement promoting an investment program called ‘Kanishka Scheme’. After clicking the link, he was redirected to WhatsApp, where individuals contacted him and claimed that investments through their platform could yield returns of up to 300 per cent.

According to the complaint, the accused persuaded the victim to register on a website and subsequently added him to WhatsApp groups titled ‘AR-Deposit Services ST4704 Group’ and ‘[ANAND RATHI] VIP 1’.