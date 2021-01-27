scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Retired Bengaluru cop booked for allegedly running over stray dog, video leaves netizens outraged

According to police, 65-year-old Nageshaiah, who was in the car with his son, noticed a stray dog sleeping on the road and despite honking or waiting for the dog to move he allegedly ran over the animal.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: January 27, 2021 6:32:40 pm
The whole incident has been recorded on a CCTV camera, the video of which has now gone viral on social media leaving netizens outraged.

A retired sub-inspector has been booked by the Bengaluru Police for allegedly running over a stray dog near his house at Hulimavu in South Bengaluru on Sunday.

According to police, 65-year-old Nageshaiah, who was in the car with his son, noticed a stray dog sleeping on the road and despite honking or waiting for the dog to move he allegedly ran over the animal. The whole incident has been recorded on a CCTV camera, the video of which has now gone viral on social media leaving netizens outraged.

Hulimavu police officials said that after the accused ran over the dog, passersby immediately took the animal to a BBMP veterinary hospital for treatment. “We have booked Nageshaiah under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and IPC sections based on a complaint filed by BBMP veterinary doctor Ramesh,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru-based advocacy group Citizens for Animal Birth Control issued a statement saying that the accused has shown arrogance and domination without any respect for life or law because of his professional position. “The video clearly shows him reversing the car to run over the dog again. The dog is in a critical state and fighting for its life. He has shown arrogance and domination without any respect for life or law because of his professional position. We need strict action against the accused and justice for the loving animal that he attempted to murder in cold blood,” the statement read.

Citizens for Animal Birth Control also appreciated Bengaluru’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the doctor for treatment and assistance in filing a case against Nageshaiah.

The dog is now being treated by veterinary doctors at Bozo Wags LLP Veterinary Hospital and Pet Services in the city.

