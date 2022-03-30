‘Resolve growing religious divide’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to Karnataka CM Bommai

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited, on Wednesday appealed to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Bommai to resolve the “growing religious divide” in the state.

Posting a report from The Indian Express over Muslims shopkeepers being barred from temple fairs, Shaw tweeted, “Karnataka has always forged inclusive economic development and we must not allow such communal exclusion- If ITBT became communal it would destroy our global leadership. @BSBommai

please resolve this growing religious divide.”

Biocon Limited is based in Bangalore.

The Indian Express report had mentioned how the ban on Muslims from setting up stalls in temple fairs had lead to unease and concern among the trading community and temple committees.

A Hindu shopkeeper who had installed his toy shop at the recently concluded Bappanadu Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple festival had said everyone has been silenced by the threat posed by pro-Hindu outfits. “If I speak out against them, they will ensure I can’t install shops at other festivals.”

Recently, two BJP leaders in Karnataka have also spoken out against the ban. While A H Vishwanath, an MLC, said “this is all madness” and “the state government must intervene”, Belagavi North MLA Anil Benake said “it is wrong to say that people should purchase only in some stores and not in other stores. Under the Constitution, everybody has equal rights.”

The call for ban first came after Muslim traders in coastal Karnataka downed shutters in protest against the hijab court order. Since then, a rule in an old Act is being cited to keep them out of temple premises and fairs. The Rule 12 of the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 2002, states, “No property, including land, building or sites situated near the premises shall be leased to non-Hindus.” However, both Hindu and Muslim traders The Indian Express spoke to said there has never been a restriction on Muslim shopkeepers from setting up stalls at temple fairs.