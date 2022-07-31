Residents feel Dakshina Kannada murders offshoot of religious animosity fuelled by hijab, halal rows

The effect of three murders within 10 days in the coastal Karnataka district of Dakshina Kannada is evident on the empty roads in the region. Among local residents, the sense is that these murders are evidence of the underlying religious animosity that has been brewing in the region, especially in the aftermath of controversies triggered by right-wing Hindutva groups allied with the ruling BJP over the wearing of the hijab by Muslim girls in state-run educational institutions, attempts to force a boycott of halal meat and the banning of Muslim traders from temple fairs.

When the Karnataka High Court pronounced its judgment on the hijab issue in March this year, Muslim traders shut down their shops to mark their protest against the verdict that went against them. Hindutva activists saw the verdict as their victory. Though tensions remained below the surface, activists on both sides of the communal divide pushed for the boycott of the other community in business activities. Continuous propaganda has been carried out to ensure that the divide between the communities is never bridged.

Also read | Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

Congress leader Amala Ramachandra Bhat, who has been vocal against the fanning of communal tensions, says communal animosity, which has been brewing in coastal Karnataka for many years, has been exacerbated by the current political regime. “There may not be murders or open fights but anger among communities fuelled by politicians, which has been there for a long time, has been compounded in the last one year,” he said.

A Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activist, who did not want to reveal his name, said: “There has been a lot of harassment in the recent past and it has divided communities. There is a lot of frustration against organisations such as Bajrang Dal and other fringe groups, especially when they point at the hijab. They were trying to belittle our community women and we are not going to be at the receiving end.”

Following the murder of Masood B, 19, in the Bellare village of the region on July 20 by a gang, which included local members of the right-wing Bajrang Dal, there was information with the police of possible retaliation against right-wing Hindutva outfits, say members of groups such as Bajrang Dal and Hindu Jagaran Vedike.

Also read | BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district

Though Masood was not linked to any political party oroutfits like the PFI and SDPI, the murder carried communal undertones since many of the accused in the case were part of a pro-Hindu outfit.

“You cannot treat the Masood murder in a non-communal way. If there was a fight over brushing the shoulders with a Hindu man, do you think it would have gone to this extent? Even in that case, would they call him again and murder him?” said Bhat.

A member of a right-wing Hindutva group, who was accused of a communal murder in the Dakshina Kannada region a few years ago, said he was asked by the police to stay underground following the death of Masood on July 21 which created an uproar among Muslim youths on social media.

“Following Masood’s murder, the local police got information about a possible retaliation and they asked us to leave our homes. We knew someone would be killed in retaliation but did not know that Praveen (Nettaru), the BJP youth leader who was murdered, was on the radar since he did not have a criminal history or a hate speech history like many of the other pro-Hindu activists. I left my place and changed hideouts often over the last 10 days. There was a WhatsApp message doing rounds to avenge the killing of Masood but Praveen was not on the hitlist,” the member of the right-wing Hindutva group said.

“Praveen’s murder caused fear and it also agitated us. By the nature of Praveen’s killing, it was established that the gang on the other side is active. The latest murder of Mohammed Fazil (on July 28) has again caused fear among Hindutva activists since anyone could be a target now,” he said.

(Reporting from Bellare/Savanoor)