Amid reservation clamour, Vokkaligas demand inclusion of three sub-sects in OBC list

Amid the ongoing reservation demand by various communities, a delegation of representatives from the Vokkaliga community demanded the inclusion of the three sub-sects of the community under the Centre’s Other Backward Class (OBC) list. They also reiterated their demand to hike the reservation for the community from the existing four per cent to 12 per cent.

A memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that many students and youths from the community were unable to avail reservation in education and jobs as they had marked their caste as Kunchitiga Vakkaliga or Kunchitiga Vokkaliga.

“Over the past few years, tahsildars of a few taluks have been denying caste certificates to Kunchitiga Vokkaligas,” the memorandum read. The reason to deny caste certificates is that the Kunchitiga Vakkaliga or Kunchitiga Vokkaliga castes are not listed under the ‘3A’ category.

A recent genealogical study by the Department of Anthropology, University of Mysore, submitted to the government, noted that Kunchitigas were socially, educationally and financially backward. Therefore, it is imperative that the caste identifier Kunchitiga is considered synonymous with Vokkaliga, it said.

Similarly, the Bunt community and the Reddy Vokkaliga community falling under the state OBC list should be included in the Centre’s OBC list, the delegation urged.

Higher Education minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan, speaking to reporters after meeting the delegation, said Nirmalanandanatha seer of the Adichuchanagiri mutt and Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha have urged the government to provide reservation for the community in proportion to its population.

“Vokkaligas comprise 16 per cent of the population in the state. Under the 3A category, Vokkaligas only receive three of the four per cent reservation guaranteed as one per cent is granted to other communities,” he said, adding that there was a feeling within the community that it was not getting what it deserved.

Revenue Minister R Ashok said that the government has heeded all the demands of the community till now and cited examples of installing the 108-feet Kempegowda statue near the airport at Devanahalli and setting up of the Vokkaliga Development Board.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government would fulfil their demands at the earliest.