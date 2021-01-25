Republic Day event will be low-key in Bengaluru; see list of traffic diversions

The KSRP, CRPF, BSF, traffic police, fire and emergency services, dog squad and the police band will be among the 21 marching contingents, comprising 750 personnel, taking part in the event on Tuesday. (PTI/Representational)

In wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, public will not be allowed to attend the Republic Day event at the Manekshaw Parade Ground in Central Bengaluru, said BBMP commissioner N Manjunath Prasad.

“Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, we have decided to celebrate Republic Day in a simple manner this year. The public will be barred from the event and there will be no cultural programmes,” Manjunath Prasad added.

The KSRP, CRPF, BSF, traffic police, fire and emergency services, dog squad and the police band will be among the 21 marching contingents, comprising 750 personnel, taking part in the event on Tuesday.

Governor Vajubhai Vala will hoist the national flag and receive the guard of honour. According to the commissioner, the entire event will conclude in 40 minutes.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has made arrangements for the live streaming of the event.

Around 500 passes for VVIPs, VIPs and others were issued by the authorities, Prasad said, adding that face masks and social-distancing rules should be followed.

Traffic diversions during Republic Day:

Meanwhile, Bengaluru City Traffic Police has made traffic arrangements in and around the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground to enforce restrictions on Cubbon Road and around Manekshaw Parade Ground to ensure smooth movement of traffic on Tuesday.

The traffic police release said that all the invitees with White Car Passes and the Secretaries to the Government, Military Officers, Senior Police Officers etc. should use Gate No.2 (Two), Cubbon Road and park their vehicles on Western side of the parking lot inside the parade ground.

All invitees with Pink Pass should park their vehicles at Cubbon Road, from Manipal Centre to K.R.Road & Cubbon Road Junction., Main Guard Cross Road, Near Safina Plaza and Kamaraja Road, near Army Public School both sides and enter Parade ground through Gate No. 3 by walk.

All Media Vehicles, Dy.Commissioner of Police and above Rank Officers and other Department, Senior officers vehicles should enter parade ground through gate Number 3 and park their vehicles on eastern side of the parade ground.

Emergency Vehicles like Ambulances, Fire Tender, Water Tanker, KSRP, CRT, BBMP, PWD vehicles will enter the parade ground from Gate No.2 on Cubbon Road and park their vehicles behind the Fort Wall (Southern Side).

Meanwhile, the traffic will be diverted from 08:30 am to 10: 30am from BRV Junction to Kamaraj Road junction. (both directions) on Cubbon Road, traffic police officials said in a press release.

The vehicles coming from Infantry road towards Manipal Center should move on Infantry Road – Safina plaza – Left Turn – Main Guard cross Road – Alies Circle – Dispensary Road – Kamaraja Road & Dickenson Road junction – Right Turn – K.R.Road & Cubbon Road junction., -Left Turn- Cubbon Road onwards to Manipal Center Junction.

The vehicles coming from Manipal junction towards BRV junction on Cubbon Road, is prohibited near Manipal Centre. These vehicles will take Right Turn near Webbs Jn., and move on M.G.Road – Mayo Hall Jn., – Arts & Crafts Jn., – Anil Kumble Circle – Right Turn – BRV Jn. and proceed towards central street.

The vehicles coming from Anil Kumble Circle towards Cubbon Road will go straight on Central Street Jn. – Right Turn – Infantry Road – Safina Plaza – Left Turn – Main Guard Cross Road – Alies Circle – Dispensary Road – Kamaraja Road and Dickenson road jn. – Right Turn – K.R.Road jn. – Left Turn – and Cubbon Road onwards to Manipal Center junction.

The City traffic police said that parking will not be allowed in Central Street, from Anil Kumble Circle to Shivajinagar Bus Stand, Cubbon Road, from C.T.O. Circle to K.R.Road and Cubbon Road Junction, M.G.Road, from Anil Kumble Circle to Queens Circle (Both Sides).