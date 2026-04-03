‘Report child pregnancies or face action’: Karnataka issues stern mandate for all hospitals to initiate Pocso cases

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The Karnataka Government has issued guidelines for all hospitals in the state to report cases of pregnancy among girls below the age of 18 to facilitate the initiation of criminal proceedings under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.
According to the guidelines issued by the director of the state Health and Family Welfare Department on April 1, if any case of child pregnancy is registered in a private hospital, it is mandatory for the concerned doctor to immediately inform the nearest Special Juvenile Justice Police Unit or local police station.
“Legal action will be taken against doctors and private hospitals who fail to report cases,” stated the guidelines that will come into effect immediately.
The failure to report incidents of child pregnancies would result in imprisonment for a term of up to one year and a fine, said the guidelines issued to state hospitals and the Indian Medical Association (IMA).
Under the Pocso Act, cases of pregnancy in girls below the age of 18 are serious cases that must be legally reported. Section 19(1) of the Act stipulates that any person who is aware that a crime has been committed under the Act should provide details to the special juvenile police unit or the local police.
On obtaining knowledge of child pregnancies, “the child helpline number 1098 should be called immediately, and information should be provided,” which “will enable necessary protective and rehabilitation measures to be taken,” say the guidelines.
All hospitals in the state have been directed to record details of Pocso cases, to ensure proper storage of medical records for legal purposes, maintain patient confidentiality, and cooperate with investigations.
“All private hospitals should create awareness among their doctors and staff about the provisions of the Pocso Act. Steps should be taken to ensure that these instructions are strictly followed,” the guidelines stated.
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