‘Report child pregnancies or face action’: Karnataka issues stern mandate for all hospitals to initiate Pocso cases

Karnataka has issued guidelines for all hospitals to report cases of pregnancy among girls below the age of 18 to facilitate the initiation of criminal proceedings under Pocso Act

The Karnataka Government has issued guidelines for all hospitals in the state to report cases of pregnancy among girls below the age of 18 to facilitate the initiation of criminal proceedings under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.

According to the guidelines issued by the director of the state Health and Family Welfare Department on April 1, if any case of child pregnancy is registered in a private hospital, it is mandatory for the concerned doctor to immediately inform the nearest Special Juvenile Justice Police Unit or local police station.

“Legal action will be taken against doctors and private hospitals who fail to report cases,” stated the guidelines that will come into effect immediately.