Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Repair work at Sumanahalli flyover to get over in a month: BBMP chief commissioner

The repair work was undertaken by the Bengaluru civic body after a hole was spotted on the flyover. Civic officials said the BBMP has entrusted a firm to study the stability of all 47 flyovers in the city.

A gaping hole at Sumanahalli flyover (Express)

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will take a month to complete the repair work at Sumanahalli flyover located along the Outer Ring Road linking Mysuru road and Tumakuru road, the chief commissioner of the civic body has said. The repair work was undertaken by the civic body on September 22, three days after a hole was spotted on the flyover.

However, contrary to speculation that the BBMP will reconcretise the entire stretch that developed a hole, senior officials have confirmed that only the affected area will be developed. Speaking with indianexpress.com, BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said, “The repair work will be completed within 25-30 days. I don’t think we will be reconcretising the entire stretch. The affected area will be repaired. I have received a report regarding the issue in Sumanahalli flyover. The repair work has commenced and the flyover will again be surveyed to see if any other problem exists. Meanwhile, the affected area has been barricaded so that traffic is not disrupted.”

The 546-metre-long flyover was built in 2010 by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and was handed over to the BBMP in 2014-15. In 2019, a portion of the flyover on the same stretch had caved in.

BBMP chief engineer (road infrastructure) B S Prahlad said the flyover was not facing any issue pertaining to quality. “The concrete slab has lost the binding at one place. There is no question of poor road quality,” he said.

The chief commissioner also said that the civic body has given a contract to a company called Infra Support to study the stability of all 47 flyovers in the city. “This is a three-year contract to study the stability and other issues pertaining to the flyovers. We have asked for the report by December this year and if there are issues reflected in the report we will take action,” he said.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 07:25:09 pm
