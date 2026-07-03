3 Darshan fans arrested for threatening witness in Renukaswamy murder case

The Bengaluru police said three men were connected with Facebook fan page called "D Company" related to Darshan Thogudeepa. (File Photo)

A Bengaluru court Thursday remanded three men to five days’ police custody for allegedly threatening a prosecution witness to influence testimony in the Renukaswamy murder trial involving Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa.

Puneeth, a grocery retail business owner; Suhas, who oversees construction work; and Venu, a software engineer, were arrested Thursday and produced before the court. The court ordered further custodial interrogation of the men, who are residents of Tumkur.

The Bengaluru police said Puneeth, 40, is the administrator of a Facebook fan page called “D Company,” Suhas, 37, its editor, and Venu, 33, a member, suggesting the group’s connection to the case stems from its association with Darshan.