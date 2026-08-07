2 accused in Renukaswamy murder case seek approver status

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa (left), who is among the 15 accused arrested in the 2024 Renukaswamy (right) murder case, was denied bail by the Supreme Court. (File Photos)

Two accused in the 2024 Renukaswamy murder case, in which Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been arrested, have approached a Karnataka court seeking to become approvers.

Pradosh S alias Pradosh Rao, the 11th accused in the case, filed a petition before the 59th additional city civil and sessions court in Bengaluru on Wednesday, seeking permission to turn approver and to appear via video conference to present his request.

On Thursday, the court heard arguments and accepted his petition, subject to certain conditions, reserving its order for Monday.

Another accused, V Vinay, has also filed a similar plea. The prosecution said it would present its arguments on Vinay’s plea next week.