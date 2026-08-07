2 accused in Renukaswamy murder case seek approver status

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Two accused in the 2024 Renukaswamy murder case, in which Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been arrested, have approached a Karnataka court seeking to become approvers.
Pradosh S alias Pradosh Rao, the 11th accused in the case, filed a petition before the 59th additional city civil and sessions court in Bengaluru on Wednesday, seeking permission to turn approver and to appear via video conference to present his request.
On Thursday, the court heard arguments and accepted his petition, subject to certain conditions, reserving its order for Monday.
Another accused, V Vinay, has also filed a similar plea. The prosecution said it would present its arguments on Vinay’s plea next week.
Renukaswamy, a Chitradurga resident and fan of Darshan, was allegedly murdered for sending lewd comments to the actor’s friend, Pavitra Gowda, on Instagram. His body was found near a stormwater drain in Bengaluru in June 2024. Thoogudeepa, Gowda, and 13 others were arrested in the case. The Supreme Court denied Darshan bail last year.
In his 11-page petition filed before the court, Pradosh, a software professional, allegedly detailed how Renukaswamy was abducted, how he was murdered, and how his body was disposed of.
In its 3,991-page chargesheet, the police have recorded the statements of 97 people. Fifty-six police officials have also been included in the evidence list.
Earlier this year, the Karnataka High Court had directed the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to consider and pass appropriate orders on a complaint filed by Thoogudeepa, who alleged that media channels violated earlier injunction orders restraining them from airing details about the Renukaswamy murder case.
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