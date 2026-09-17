Actor Darshan’s co-accused becomes approver in Renukaswamy murder case

In a significant development in the high-profile Renukaswamy murder case, in which Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa remains jailed, a Bengaluru court Wednesday granted pardon to an accused and admitted him as an approver.

Pradhosh Rao, accused No. 14, filed an application on August 5 seeking pardon in exchange for full and true disclosure. The prosecution submitted a memo supporting his plea, stating that the victim’s mother did not fully endorse the prosecution’s version during cross-examination, one witness became hostile, and another eyewitness might also fail to support the case.

The court questioned Rao, 40, on three separate occasions to confirm his decision was voluntary and that he understood the conditions: he must remain in custody throughout the trial and faces re-arraignment as an accused if he gives false evidence or suppresses material facts. Finding the application voluntary and consistent with the prosecution’s case, Judge Sujata M Sambrani allowed the plea subject to conditions.