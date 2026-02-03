Renew trade licence by March 31 or face 100% fine, Bengaluru civic authority tells business owners

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) said Monday that late payments for the renewal of trade licences in the city would invite a 100 per cent fine from April 1, 2026. Fees can be paid without penalty till the end of February.

In a statement, Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner, GBA, said business owners have been warned regarding the hefty penalty structure which follows a graded system that is designed to encourage timely renewal of trade licences. Between February 1 and February 28, 2026, trade licence fees can be paid without any penalty through the online mode or a challan at Canara Bank. However, renewals made between March 1 and March 31, 2026, will attract a 25 per cent penalty in addition to the licence fee.

From March 1 to March 31, 2026, the fee “will have to be paid along with a penalty of 25 per cent of the licence renewal fee and from 01-04-2026, the penalty of 100 per cent will have to be paid along with the business licence fee,” the release stated.

Licence can be renewed for up to 5 years

In a significant departure from previous practice, the GBA has introduced a convenient multi-year renewal option. Trade licence holders can now renew their licences for one to five financial years at their convenience, with renewal fees calculated according to the number of years requested by the entrepreneur. The entire renewal process must be completed exclusively through online mode.

Trade licences for businesses that commenced after 2015 on roads less than 40 feet wide in residential zones will be withheld and rejected with endorsement, it said. For roads wider than 40 feet in residential areas, only specified and permitted trades will be renewed within prescribed limits, while all others will face rejection.

Additionally, businesses operating fully or partially in unauthorised or plan-violating buildings, parking areas, or rooftops will have their trade licence renewal applications withheld and rejected if complaints are received.

Establishments generating over 100 kg of waste must provide proof of on-site waste processing and disposal, or submit agreements with empanelled vendors for proper waste management before renewal. Marriage halls must provide a written declaration of compliance with office orders and submit photographs displaying the order on the premises for the renewal process. Hotels, restaurants and food service establishments must submit written declarations confirming compliance with the plastic ban.

Story continues below this ad

Posters must be displayed on business premises regarding the plastic ban and avoiding single-use items, and separate bins must be maintained for wet waste (green colour) and dry waste (blue). All waste must be disposed of scientifically, the release said.