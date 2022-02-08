Release all beds reserved for Covid-19 patients in private healthcare centres: PHANA to Karnataka chief minister

The Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) on Monday wrote to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai requesting him to release the reserved beds in private health centres that have been set aside for Covid-19 patients referred by government authorities. The PHANA stated that the beds reserved for Covid-19 patients on the direction of the government have mostly remained unoccupied and it was becoming difficult for the hospitals to admit non-Covid patients.

“As you are aware, under instruction from the government of Karnataka by order dated 04.01.2022, we had kept aside 50% of beds in private hospitals and nursing homes for Covid care, for patients referred by government authorities. As we have seen since last one month the hospitalisation rate is very low… (t)hese notified beds are not earning any revenue and maintenance of these beds has been a huge financial burden on the private sector. At the same time, the requirement and demand for non-Covid admission are rising by the day,” PHANA president Dr HM Prasanna said in the letter.

Prasanna, however, assured the government that in case of any spike in Covid-19 hospitalisations, the association would again reserve the beds for Covid-19 patients referred by government centres.

On Tuesday, daily new Covid-19 cases in the state slipped below the 5,000-mark. Karnataka logged 4,452 fresh cases, of which 2,319 were in Bengaluru alone. The number of active cases in the state is 72,414. Karnataka recorded 19,067 recoveries and 51 deaths during the day. The positivity rate in the state fell to 5.01 per cent, the health department said.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday said that 90 per cent of the eligible population in the state has been fully vaccinated, with Bengaluru Rural and Vijayapura achieving 100 per cent coverage.