Relative booked for ‘rioting’ over road blockade after toddler dies in Bengaluru accident

Trishan H Raj, 2, was run over by a car after he fell from his mother's lap. (Photo by special arrangement)

After a two-year-old boy died in an accident allegedly caused by a bad road in Bengaluru, the police have booked 10 people, including his relative, for rioting and unlawful assembly, among other charges.

Trishan H Raj was travelling with his father Badrinath and mother Vijayalakshmi, residents of Halehalli Main Road, on Maragondahalli Main Road in the KR Puram traffic police limits on February 15. According to the family, gravel from unfinished road work caused their two-wheeler to skid and the boy, who was seated on his mother’s lap, fell onto the road. A car ran over him, killing the boy instantly.

A day after the incident, more than 100 locals protested, demanding justice for the family. They blocked the road and also demanded that the road work be completed swiftly.