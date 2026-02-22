Relative booked for ‘rioting’ over road blockade after toddler dies in Bengaluru accident

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
After a two-year-old boy died in an accident allegedly caused by a bad road in Bengaluru, the police have booked 10 people, including his relative, for rioting and unlawful assembly, among other charges.
Trishan H Raj was travelling with his father Badrinath and mother Vijayalakshmi, residents of Halehalli Main Road, on Maragondahalli Main Road in the KR Puram traffic police limits on February 15. According to the family, gravel from unfinished road work caused their two-wheeler to skid and the boy, who was seated on his mother’s lap, fell onto the road. A car ran over him, killing the boy instantly.
A day after the incident, more than 100 locals protested, demanding justice for the family. They blocked the road and also demanded that the road work be completed swiftly.
The KR Puram traffic police registered a case against Krishna Mohan Menon, the car driver, on Monday. On the same say, the Avalahally police booked 10 of the protesters under sections 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 189 (2) (unlawful assembly), 190 ( unlawful assembly in prosecution of the group’s common object), 191 (1) (violence caused by an unlawful assembly), and 191 (2) (rioting) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
According to the suo motu police complaint, 50-100 protesters stood in the middle of the road without permission, inconveniencing the public.
Speaking to indianexpress.com, Badrinath’s brother Raghavendra N said they were shocked to learn that a case had been registered over the protest.
“We have already lost a child in our home and are grieving. On top of it, now they have booked the case. There were more than 100 people protesting, but they handpicked Badrinath’s neighbours and family friends and named them in the FIR. Our relative has also been booked in the case. It is an attempt to target and silence us,” he said.
“Even when the protest was happening, our demand was to complete the road work, as accidents are frequent because of incomplete road works. We do not want anybody else to go through this pain,” he added.
Raghavendra also said that he had mentioned in his complaint that unfinished road works had led to the accident but that none of the officials concerned was booked. “We are the common people and do not know who is responsible for road works. We are totally devastated,” he added.
‘Protests allowed only at Freedom Park’
While Raghavendra alleged that he was also booked in the rioting case, DCP (Whitefield) Saidulu Adavath told indianexpress.com that it was a different Raghavendra and not Trishan’s uncle.
Saidulu Adavath said the case was booked as the protesters had not sought any permission and blocked a highway.
“According to the Karnataka High Court order, the protests can be held only at Freedom Park with prior permission. As the protests were held without permission, we have booked the case, mainly against the organisers,” he added.
