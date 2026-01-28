Registration scam: Karnataka Govt examining whether fraudulent transactions are fit for cancellation

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the department was reviewing all the registrations made illegally in the five sub-registrar offices (Photo: Facebook).

More than 330 high-value property registrations in Karnataka are being examined by the Department of Stamps and Registration for alleged irregularities. Five sub-registrars had allegedly violated norms to illegally register these properties using lacunae in the Kaveri 2.0 portal, resulting in their suspension.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the department was reviewing all the registrations made illegally in the five sub-registrars’ offices. These, he said, include the Rs 250-crore deal between Infosys and real estate firm Puravankara that grabbed headlines in December last year.

“We are also examining whether such registrations are fit for cancellation,” Gowda said. Apart from three sub-registrar offices in Bengaluru, irregularities were also reported from the Belagavi and Mysuru sub-registrar offices,” he added.