Registration scam: Karnataka Govt examining whether fraudulent transactions are fit for cancellation

More than 330 high-value property registrations in Karnataka are being examined by the Department of Stamps and Registration for alleged irregularities. Five sub-registrars had allegedly violated norms to illegally register these properties using lacunae in the Kaveri 2.0 portal, resulting in their suspension.
Speaking to indianexpress.com, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the department was reviewing all the registrations made illegally in the five sub-registrars’ offices. These, he said, include the Rs 250-crore deal between Infosys and real estate firm Puravankara that grabbed headlines in December last year.
“We are also examining whether such registrations are fit for cancellation,” Gowda said. Apart from three sub-registrar offices in Bengaluru, irregularities were also reported from the Belagavi and Mysuru sub-registrar offices,” he added.
Earlier this month, Mullai Muhilan M P, Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps, suspended the sub-registrars for fraudulent registrations done over a one-year period between December 6, 2024, and December 5, 2025. They were accused of failing to import mandatory e-khata (digital property record) details from the e-swathu software for the registration of properties, leading to the illegal registration of sale deeds. The Infosys-Puravankara deal came under scrutiny for not using an e-khata for the transaction.
The Kaveri 2.0 portal, it can be recalled, was designed to prevent manual tampering and requires an e-khata to proceed with registration. However, a specific workflow intended for court-ordered registrations was allegedly exploited in these fraudulent property registrations.
Following the incident, Mullai Muhilan ordered an investigation into such registrations. “We are checking such registrations across the state. We are conducting an audit on that,” he then said.
