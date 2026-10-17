Reduce tenure of government staff to create more job opportunities, suggests Kumaraswamy

UNION HEAVY Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy admitted on Friday that the country is facing a job crisis, especially among engineering graduates. The admission came amid a discussion the minister held in Bengaluru with youth on recruitment scams in the Karnataka Public Service Commission.

During the discussion, Kumarawamy also proposed a system where government employees retire after 15 to 20 years of tenure instead of the current 35 years — to allow employment for jobless youth.

“Thousands of engineering graduates do not have jobs. We talk about creating lakhs of jobs but I have seen the ground reality,” Kumaraswamy said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“Every morning dozens of engineers approach me seeking jobs. There are electronic engineers, computer engineers, mechanical engineers and AI engineers. Around 50 of these engineering graduates approach me every day – some of them are from villages and have studied after paying large donations to colleges.”