Redeveloped Yesvantpur railway station to act as ‘city centre’ by 2025: Indian Railways

The South Western Railway (SWR) Monday said the work for giving a facelift to Bengaluru’s Yesvantpur railway station at an estimated cost of Rs 380 crore will be completed by 2025.

The railways added that the tender for the work has been awarded to Girdhari Lal Construction Pvt Ltd.

According to the SWR, the site office has been set up and the first phase of the work has already commenced. The contract has been done in EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) mode, also known as a ‘turnkey’ contract, wherein one agency gets the responsibility to handle the entire project.

The redeveloped station will act as the ‘city centre’, the SWR said. There will be a 216m-wide concourse, with separate arrival and departure gates for passengers to avoid congestion. The roof plaza proposed over the platform will include retail spaces, a food court, and entertainment centres, among others. Clearly defined LED-based signages will be installed for the ease of passengers.

A new four-storeyed station building will come up near the metro-station side (west side) of the complex. There will be multi-level car parking (G+5 structure) near Platform No. 1. Above Platform No. 1, there will be a departure-cum-arrival plaza with direct connectivity to the concourse, just like in an airport. The roofing of the concourse will have provision for allowing direct natural light. Moreover, well-demarcated pick-up and drop points will be provided to avoid crowding.

For easy access, an elevated road will come up on the east side (city side) connecting directly to the concourse departure plaza. There will be a seamless integration of all modes of public transport at the station for the convenience of the public.

Special emphasis has been laid to make the redeveloped station divyang-friendly by providing ramps, lifts, and special toilets. There will be measures in place for the effective disposal of solid waste, and effluents as well as a rainwater harvesting system to conserve water.

The redeveloped station would be able to cater to a daily projected footfall of over one lakh passengers. At present, the Yesvantpur railway station handles nearly 60,000 passengers on a daily basis, the SWR said.

On Jun 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for the redevelopment of Yesvantpur railway station.