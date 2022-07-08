Red alert for coastal Karnataka; Bengaluru to remain chilly for next five days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red alert for the coastal Karnataka districts of Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada till Saturday, with high waves in the range of 3.5-4.2 metres predicted till 11.30pm from Mangaluru to Karwar.

Explaining the prevailing weather conditions, the IMD said in a statement,“The cyclonic circulation over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts, extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height, persists. Yesterday’s off-shore trough at mean sea level from the south Maharashtra coast to the north Kerala coast now runs from Gujarat coast to Karnataka Coast.”

“The southwest monsoon was active over the state. Rainfall occurred at most places over the state. Active monsoon conditions are likely to continue for the next five days,” the IMD said.

Bengaluru will continue to witness rainfall till July 13. On Friday, the maximum temperature in the city fell to 23.7 degrees Celsius, recording a -5.1 degrees-Celsius departure from normal. This is the coldest July in the past one decade.

Since June 1, Bengaluru has received 220mm rainfall, recording a 108mm departure from the normal in the same period in previous years.

A scientist from the IMD said, “Bengaluru will continue to have chilly weather for the next five days due to the monsoon. July is the peak monsoon month. Since the Western Ghats are receiving heavy rain, the westerly winds are cold and Bengaluru is also facing its impact. Bengaluru is basically a small hill station, and the weather being continuously cloudy and sunlight not reaching the ground are also the reasons behind the chilly weather.”

In July 2013, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius. Last year, in July, the maximum temperature in Bengaluru was 32.7 degrees Celsius. It was 31 degrees Celsius in 2020, 31.2 degrees celsius in 2019, 30.2 degrees Celsius in 2018, 31.3 degrees Celsius in 2017, 30.7degrees Celsius in 2016, 31.6 degrees Celsius in 2015, 31.3 degrees Celsius in 2014, 32.2 degrees Celsius in

2012. On Thursday, Bengaluru recorded 5.5mm rainfall.