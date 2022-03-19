Recharge wells of Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park: An idea that could help tackle water crisis

In 2017, the work to de-silt and clean the decades old seven open wells, which were lying unused and neglected at Cubbon Park, was taken up.

These wells today provide over a lakh litre of water on a daily basis to the park. Subsequently, 73 rainwater recharge wells with an average depth of 15 feet were dug up to ensure that the open wells never run out of water.

The India Cares Foundation along with voluntary citizens network Friends of Lakes and Bengaluru based Biome Environmental Trust worked on the project. The team had spent three years working on the project.

The co-founder of the Friends of Lakes, Ram Prasad, said, “The India Cares Foundation wanted to clean the ponds in the park and while working on the strategy, we came across seven wells that were lying defunct for several years. The restoration of these wells has also made us understand that it could be used as a flood mitigation strategy as well.”

These wells today provide over a lakh litre of water on a daily basis to the park.

The horticulture department was spending lakhs every year buying water from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to water more than 7,000 trees and shrubs in the park. Though the park had seven open wells, they were defunct.

As the extraction of water from the wells was carried out, a need to increase steps for groundwater recharge at the park was felt in order to replenish the water table.

During the monsoon it was observed that the park used to get flooded. With the construction of the recharge wells, not only did the flooding stop but also did the groundwater level in the open wells never fell below 10 feet.

With water crisis looming over the city, ecologists have harped on the idea of reviving open wells and shallow aquifers as sources of water.

Prasad explained, “We have been more of a shallow aquifer-dependent civilisation. The recharge well is also a very powerful tool to manage groundwater, especially when we talk about a city like Bengaluru. These wells help urban flood control and counter reduce recharge due to urbanisation. It also helps in the revival of the shallow unconfined aquifer which has been the city’s source of domestic water.”

With water crisis looming over the city, ecologists have harped on the idea of reviving open wells and shallow aquifers as sources of water.

Giving his insights he added, “The advent of borewells has taken to deep aquifers. With the advent of deep borewells, the sustainable concept of rainwater harvesting and immediate use of the harvested water through traditional open wells has been lost.The importance and relevance of local water are being undermined and today the political leadership talks about importing water to cater to the needs of Bengaluru.”

“The recharge well can be a powerful tool and symbol to revive our relationship with groundwater beyond switching on our borewells to use their water and digging new deeper ones once we have dried up the existing ones,” he said.

Prasad suggested that the concept of open recharge wells should be replicated in other cities as well.

In July 2015, Biome Environmental Trust had started the ‘Million Wells for Bengaluru’ campaign with an objective to increase the groundwater table in the city, while providing jobs to the traditional well digging community called Mannu Vaddars in Karnataka.

The recharge of wells also brought the focus on the community. Their expertise and the knowledge of how water could be recharged through wells played a major role in the restoration of open wells at the park.