Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Received death threats over views on textbook revision controversy, says Kannada writer Na D’Souza

D’Souza said the threat letters asking him to change his views were reportedly dispatched from Davangere.

Renowned Kannada Novelist & writer Na D'Souza inaugurating Ahmadiyya Muslim stall. (@islaminind/ Twitter)

Kannada novelist and writer Na D’Souza, 85, has said that he received two death threat letters after he went public with his views on the textbook revision controversy. The octogenarian made the remarks during a meeting of the Kannada Sahithya Parishat (KSP) held in Shivamogga district Saturday.

D’Souza said the threat letters asking him to change his views were reportedly dispatched from Davangere.

“The letter did not have the sender’s name. They told me to change my views and thoughts and if not, I would be killed. This is not good for the literary world and when writers receive such threats, it is worrying. The writer is also part of the society and has dependents,” he said.

Stating that he did not want to inform the police and create unnecessary controversy, the writer added that he wanted to bring the incident to the notice of the KSP.

D’Souza is known for works, such as Dweepa, Bamonn, Kolaga, and Mulugade Olasuligalu, among others.

The letters also allegedly targeted writers such as GS Siddaramaiah, K Marulasiddappa, Nagarajaiah, and music director Hamsalekha, among others. They claimed that the textbook revision was carried out to instill ‘nationalist’ sentiment and that writers opposing it must be thrown out of the country or killed.

More from Bangalore

The calls made by indianexpress.com to KSP chief Mahesh Joshi went unanswered.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 04:52:05 pm
