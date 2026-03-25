Real estate mafia behind ploy to shift Jakkur Flying School from Bengaluru to Mysore: Leader of Opposition R Ashok

The BJP leader also highlighted the delay in securing a license for the school, which has threatened to disrupt the career of pilots training there.

Alleging that the “real estate mafia” was behind the Karnataka Government proposal to shift the Government Flying Training School at Jakkur in Bengaluru to Mysuru, Leader of Opposition R Ashok demanded Tuesday that the government drop the proposal.

Speaking in the Karnataka Assembly, Ashoka recalled that during the previous Congress regime, too, the government proposed an Executive Club for MLAs and officers at the School site, which was cancelled during the BJP regime. “Now, the government is trying to close the school to favour real estate interests,” he said.

The school, spanning 217 acres, is the country’s first flying school, he noted.