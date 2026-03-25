Real estate mafia behind ploy to shift Jakkur Flying School from Bengaluru to Mysore: Leader of Opposition R Ashok

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Alleging that the “real estate mafia” was behind the Karnataka Government proposal to shift the Government Flying Training School at Jakkur in Bengaluru to Mysuru, Leader of Opposition R Ashok demanded Tuesday that the government drop the proposal.
Speaking in the Karnataka Assembly, Ashoka recalled that during the previous Congress regime, too, the government proposed an Executive Club for MLAs and officers at the School site, which was cancelled during the BJP regime. “Now, the government is trying to close the school to favour real estate interests,” he said.
The school, spanning 217 acres, is the country’s first flying school, he noted.
He furnished a letter dated November 29, 2025, in which the Youth Empowerment and Sports Department, which runs the school, wrote to the Director General of Civil Aviation requesting that an officer be deputed to evaluate the pros and cons of shifting the school from Jakkur aerodrome to Mysuru aerodrome.
The BJP leader also highlighted the delay in securing a license for the school, which has threatened to disrupt the career of pilots training there. “What is the cause of the delay? Is there a connection between shifting the school to Mysuru and this?” he asked.
Raising questions about the botched implementation of e-Khata, he accused government officials of running a racket. “A mafia has been created under the guise of e-Khata. Even if taxes are paid properly, officials are proceeding to auction houses,” he contended.
Referring to two instances of corruption while issuing e-khata, he alleged that people were being charged Rs 30-40,000 to secure the electronic document for their site.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram