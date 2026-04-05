RCB vs CSK: Fake websites, posts used to siphon money, Bengaluru techie loses Rs 1.46 lakh for 2 IPL match tickets

To establish credibility, the fraudster asked the victim to arrive near Gate 10 of the Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)

As demand for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match tickets soars this IPL season, cybercriminals are cashing in — through fake websites, Instagram impersonators, and elaborate tricks that have already cost victims lakhs of rupees.

In one case, a Bengaluru-based techie, 25, lost Rs 1.46 lakh to a fraudster who contacted him on Instagram. According to a police officer, a person claiming to be a senior supervisor at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium ticket counter promised VIP benefits – match tickets, food coupons, and extra ID cards for friends – for the high-demand RCB-CSK fixture scheduled on Sunday.

To establish credibility, the fraudster asked the victim to arrive near Gate 10 of the stadium and even sent a fake email confirmation. In a First Information Report (FIR) registered at the Mahadevapura police station, the victim stated that he agreed to buy two tickets for Rs 3,700 each. But the fraudster demanded more money for security deposits, assuring to refund it later. Running out of his own transaction limits, the victim began using his mother’s bank account – eventually transferring a total of Rs 1.46 lakh, but no tickets arrived.