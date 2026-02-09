Will RCB play IPL matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium? Karnataka Govt to take final call this week

The Karnataka Government has scheduled a meeting for Wednesday to discuss allowing the Indian Premier League (IPL) and other cricket matches at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which has not hosted major games since the stampede on June 4 last year.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Home Minister G Parameshwara said officials from the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), Bengaluru city police, and the Law Department will meet to discuss what can be done at the government level and the directions to be issued to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), the custodians of Chinnaswamy Stadium.

“We will discuss and take a final call. We will have to consult the chief minister also,” he said.