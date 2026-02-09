Will RCB play IPL matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium? Karnataka Govt to take final call this week

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Karnataka Government has scheduled a meeting for Wednesday to discuss allowing the Indian Premier League (IPL) and other cricket matches at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which has not hosted major games since the stampede on June 4 last year.
Speaking to reporters Monday, Home Minister G Parameshwara said officials from the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), Bengaluru city police, and the Law Department will meet to discuss what can be done at the government level and the directions to be issued to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), the custodians of Chinnaswamy Stadium.
“We will discuss and take a final call. We will have to consult the chief minister also,” he said.
On Monday, a KSCA delegation, led by president Venkatesh Prasad, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru met Parameshwara and submitted a representation requesting permission to host matches. The stampede that claimed 11 lives took place during the RCB men’s team’s victory celebrations, a day after their maiden IPL title win.
The KSCA has sought clearance from the state government to include the stadium in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s schedule. “IPL is approaching. Also, international matches are scheduled… Only if the state government issues clearance will the ground be included (to host matches),” the minister said.
The meeting will discuss the progress the KSCA has made in implementing the recommendations of the Justice Michael D’Cunha Commission, which investigated the stampede. On December 12 last year, the Karnataka Cabinet granted conditional approval to the KSCA to host matches at the stadium.
“The whole of Bengaluru wants to be part of such tournaments, but safety measures are also important to prevent a repeat of the stampede that claimed 11 lives,” Parameshwara said.
Prasad told reporters that KSCA is hopeful the government will grant permission. KSCA must inform the BCCI before preparing the schedule of matches to be held at various stadiums across the country. “We have requested permission to hold RCB matches (during the IPL season),” he said.
On the implementations of the safety recommendations, Prasad said, “We have assured that we will fulfil the requirements at our end. We will keep our word.”
In the last week of December, a committee formed to review safety arrangements at the stadium, following the Cabinet nod, however, rejected permission. Another expert committee was formed, which in January this year recommended granting temporary, conditional permission to the KSCA to host cricket matches.
Bengaluru missed the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the ICC Women’s World Cup last year, the Women’s Premier League (WPL), and several domestic tournaments due to restrictions on match hosting following the stampede.
