RCB to keep 11 seats permanently vacant during IPL games at Chinnaswamy Stadium to honour stampede victims

Nearly ten months after a stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed eleven lives during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) men’s team’s maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title celebrations, the franchise and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) are planning a series of tributes to honour the victims, timed to coincide with the start of the title defence this Saturday.

On June 4, 2025, chaos erupted outside the stadium when thousands of fans gathered for RCB’s celebratory events following their first-ever IPL trophy win. After the stampede and the deaths, the franchise faced widespread criticism for proceeding with celebrations that drew massive crowds without the requisite security clearances.

Speaking to the media Tuesday, RCB chief executive officer (CEO) Rajesh Menon confirmed that all players will wear jersey number 11 during their pre-match practice session on game days throughout the IPL. They will also wear black armbands.

“We are also looking at 11 permanent seats in Chinnaswamy Stadium forever. This is for the 11 fans who will be with us forever,” he added.

The seats are expected to be grouped together in a premium stand, with the area cordoned off as a mark of respect. The KSCA will also unveil a memorial plaque near the inner entrance of the stadium, close to the existing mural, before Saturday’s match, creating a permanent space for remembrance within the venue.

On match day itself, the names of the eleven victims will be displayed inside the stadium, followed by a minute’s silence in which the visiting Sunrisers Hyderabad side is also expected to participate.

AI-led safety features

Menon, who spoke at length about the safety measures taken this time, said they have implemented AI-led CCTV solutions across the stadium, including inside the concourse and surrounding areas. “We will have a real-time alert and stand-specific crowd counts to monitor. The CCTV feeds will also be accessible to the Bengaluru city police commissioner’s officer for real-time monitoring,” he added.

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He also said there has been a change in the clauses of the agreement between the KSCA, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and RCB. KSCA will not only be the venue provider but also the lead organiser.

“KSCA will also implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for safe operations. The stadium will be opened four hours before the match,” he said.

RCB stated that it has invested about Rs 7 crore to improve crowd management this year.

In IPL 2026, RCB will play five matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium and two additional home fixtures at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur.

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RCB sale to new consortium

Meanwhile, a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group, along with the Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone, signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent of RCB from United Spirits Limited Tuesday.

The deal values the franchise, which includes both its IPL men’s team and Women’s Premier League (WPL) side, at Rs 166.6 billion (approximately $1.78 billion). Vijay Mallya’s United Breweries acquired the franchise for $111.6 million (Rs 4.64 billion) in 2008, and 18 years later, the valuation has soared by 1,495 per cent.