CCTV video: Rats stole gold rings, chains in bizarre Karnataka heist

A jewellery store in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district was ‘robbed’ of 10 gold rings and two gold chains. They turned to CCTV footage to catch the thief but found a rather improbable truth.

The feed showed a rat scurrying away with a gold ring.

The shop owner told reporters his staff informed him of the ‘theft’ in the morning.

Alarmed, they reviewed security feeds the day and found the 10 rings weren’t the only missing items; the price tags for each were missing too, which seemed an odd thing to steal.

Karnataka | Rat caught on CCTV carrying gold ring after 10 rings and 2 chains were missing from a jewellery shop. pic.twitter.com/odGPQr19pU — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) July 30, 2026

“That made us think that if someone had stolen the jewellery, they would have taken only the gold, not the tags. This made us believe that something unusual had happened,” the owner said.

The answer was in the overnight footage; the rat with a gold ring was spotted at 4.30 am.

The staff then searched the shop and found a maze of rodent burrows.

And they found the missing jewellery, including the 10 rings and the missing tags.

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“Today, everyone at Vishwas Jewellers, including our entire staff, is happy because we successfully recovered all the missing jewellery,” the owner said.

It is unclear, however, if a police case has been filed against the rat.