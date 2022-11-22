scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Rat droppings found in school midday meal in Karnataka’s Vijayanagar district

Four cooks have been let off with a warning and the school’s headmaster has been demoted, according to an official.

According to the block education officer of Harapanahalli, the cooks had failed to recognise the rat droppings while preparing the rice for cooking. (Representational/File)

Students of Government Higher Primary School in Harapanahalli taluk of Karnataka’s Vijayanagar district were shocked to find rat droppings in midday meals served on Monday.

A video tweeted by the Congress shows students of the school along with villagers exposing the poor quality of the food. Students complained that they had found rat droppings in rice and sambar.

Tweeting the video, the Congress said, “Has looting come down to even midday meals of the students for this 40% government? There is no limit to the level of corruption in the government, which is serving worms in rice instead of quality rice. Basavaraj Bommai, are you going to paint the schools to cover up the dirt you served through midday meals to students?”

According to the block education officer of Harapanahalli, the cooks had failed to recognise the rat droppings while preparing the rice for cooking. The cooks have been warned and the school’s headmaster, Manjappa, has been demoted as an assistant teacher following a meeting attended by teachers, villagers and members of the gram panchayat and the school development and monitoring committee on Tuesday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...

“It shows the utter irresponsibility and negligence of the cooks, who failed to separate dirt from the rice. The four cooks have been let off with a warning that they will be liable for punishment if they fail to ensure quality and hygiene while cooking the meals in the future. Headmaster Manjappa has been demoted as an assistant teacher. Another senior teacher, Manjappa Sarathi, has been appointed headmaster,” said an education official.

The school has around 230 students and eight teachers.

More from Bangalore

In a case of suspected food poisoning from midday meals, around 40 students of a government school in Chitradurga district fell sick, with 26 of them hospitalised after they vomited and fell unconscious, in July.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 06:43:31 pm
Next Story

Glass Onion Knives Out Mystery first reviews: Critics hail film as a ‘brilliant funhouse mirror to our lives and times’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement