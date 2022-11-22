Rat droppings found in school midday meal in Karnataka’s Vijayanagar district

Students of Government Higher Primary School in Harapanahalli taluk of Karnataka’s Vijayanagar district were shocked to find rat droppings in midday meals served on Monday.

A video tweeted by the Congress shows students of the school along with villagers exposing the poor quality of the food. Students complained that they had found rat droppings in rice and sambar.

Tweeting the video, the Congress said, “Has looting come down to even midday meals of the students for this 40% government? There is no limit to the level of corruption in the government, which is serving worms in rice instead of quality rice. Basavaraj Bommai, are you going to paint the schools to cover up the dirt you served through midday meals to students?”

According to the block education officer of Harapanahalli, the cooks had failed to recognise the rat droppings while preparing the rice for cooking. The cooks have been warned and the school’s headmaster, Manjappa, has been demoted as an assistant teacher following a meeting attended by teachers, villagers and members of the gram panchayat and the school development and monitoring committee on Tuesday.

“It shows the utter irresponsibility and negligence of the cooks, who failed to separate dirt from the rice. The four cooks have been let off with a warning that they will be liable for punishment if they fail to ensure quality and hygiene while cooking the meals in the future. Headmaster Manjappa has been demoted as an assistant teacher. Another senior teacher, Manjappa Sarathi, has been appointed headmaster,” said an education official.

The school has around 230 students and eight teachers.

In a case of suspected food poisoning from midday meals, around 40 students of a government school in Chitradurga district fell sick, with 26 of them hospitalised after they vomited and fell unconscious, in July.