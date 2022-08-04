Rare traffic signboard in Bengaluru draws attention; here’s what police have to say

August 4, 2022 6:04:34 pm
A rare traffic signboard in Bengaluru city has drawn social media attention leading netizens to ponder over what the sign showing only four horizontal dots could possibly mean.
Twitter user Aniruddha Mukherjee wrote, “What traffic symbol is this? @wftrps @blrcitytraffic This is put up just before the Hopefarm signal! #curious.”
The Whitefield traffic police responded, “Dear Sir, That is a Cautionary sign board which tells about a possible blind person likely on the road. Exercise caution while driving. There is a blind school at hopefarm junction where this board is placed. Regards.”
While the traffic police received appreciation for the gesture, some netizens also demanded that police raise awareness about the signboard. “Dear BTP, there is no such sign on the MV ACT rules nor have I seen this in any other country. If you want people to really understand this, the same should’ve been given suitable publicity,” wrote Satish Rao, a Twitter user.
Subscriber Only Stories
The police responded, “Dear Sir, Your suggestion is duly noted. Will inform the team to create awareness of the road signs along with Traffic Rules.”
And another Twitter user, Ajay H P, wrote, “Awesome I guess time for @blrcitytraffic to share some light on traffic signs daily on twitter and other rules around it. Will help us educate further.”
Whitefield traffic police inspector Putta Obala Reddy clarified that the sign had been authorised by the Indian Road Congress. “Recently we have been installing signboards and this signboard was also replaced, which has drawn the attention of the public,” Reddy said.
An officer at Traffic Training and Road Safety said, “This sign says, ‘Blind people may use the road. So be alert’.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round
Pelosi’s Taiwan visit is provocative; China's reaction should have been expectedPremium
What are rare earth elements, why is India keen to join a global alliance to ensure their supply?
Latest News
Oppo working Find N Fold and Find N Flip foldable phones, states new leak
Mallika Sherawat says ‘A-lister heroes refused to work with her’: ‘I wouldn’t compromise’
Man’s performance of Breathless song leaves the internet breathless. Video goes viral
AAP does not discriminate based on caste, religion: Party MP at 2-day training camp in Gurgaon
Dulquer Salmaan at Sita Ramam event: ‘Prabhas’ Project K will change Indian cinema forever’
Watch: Jason Momoa surprises passengers as he turns into their flight attendant
Watch: A school of fish creates tornado-like structure underwater
Karan Johar says Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt are the Shah Rukh-Kajol of the current generation: ‘When they face the camera…’
Amazing Bomberman to Jetpack Joyride 2: All games coming to Apple Arcade soon
Explained: What is Lumpy Skin Disease, the viral infection killing cattle in Gujarat, Rajasthan
J&K: Drug peddler crushed under truck while running away from cops, aide held
LPU land row: Congress MLA writes to Punjab CM, demands vigilance inquiry