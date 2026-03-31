Rapido rider arrested for sexually harassing woman passenger in Bengaluru

According to police, the 25-year-old complainant had booked the ride from BTM Layout at around 8.10 pm on March 26.

A 21-year-old Rapido bike rider was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly sexually harassing a woman passenger during a ride in the city, the police said on Monday.

The Indiranagar police identified the accused as Mohammed Khaja, a resident of DJ Halli. He was booked under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with sexual harassment involving unwelcome physical contact, advances, or sexually coloured behaviour without consent.

According to police, the 25-year-old complainant had booked the ride from BTM Layout at around 8.10 pm on March 26. During the journey, the rider allegedly behaved inappropriately, repeatedly touching her despite clear objections. He is also accused of seeking permission to touch her in a sexually inappropriate manner.