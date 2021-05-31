Bengaluru gangrape case: Rape-survivor traced to Kozhikode, brought back to city

The Bengaluru police on Thursday arrested seven persons, including two women, in connection with a case of alleged rape and torture of a woman in Ramamurthy Nagar.

A Bangladeshi woman, who was allegedly gang-raped in Bengaluru by four of her compatriots, has been brought to the city from Kerala, according to police.

“Our team traced her in Kerala on Saturday and bought her from Kozhikode on Sunday,” said Dr S D Sharanappa, the Deputy Commissioner of Police Bengaluru East.

The 22-year-old woman underwent medical tests at the Government Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospitals for assault and rape. According to police, she was trafficked to India by Mohammed Babu, a resident of Dhubri in Assam, about three years ago.

The arrests were made after a video clip of the purported incident went viral on social media in Assam.

After the video surfaced on social media, the Assam police tweeted about the incident and even promised a reward to anyone who could provide information on it. According to the Assam police, the gang themselves recorded the incident and shared the video with their friends in Assam and other parts of the Northeast.

The Assam police traced the origin of the phone number from which the video was sent and immediately alerted the Bengaluru police. Following this, special teams were formed, and within hours, the gang was arrested on Thursday evening.

The police arrested the seven from a rented house at Avalahalli, Ramamurthy Nagar in east Bengaluru.

“Based on the contents in the video clip and facts disclosed during preliminary interrogation of the secured persons, a case of rape and assault under other relevant provisions of law has been registered against the accused in Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station,” the police official said.

On Friday morning, the police opened fire at the rape accused when they were taken to spot mahazar. According to the police, they fired at the two accused when they tried to flee. A senior officer said the accused attacked the police with stones while trying to escape, and in the process, one officer was injured. All of them have been sent to police custody for 14 days.