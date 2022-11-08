‘Not a religion, but a nationality’: BJP ex-MP’s video viral amid Karnataka ‘Hindu’ row

Amid the controversy over Karnataka Congress working president Satish Jarkiholi’s remarks on the word Hindu, an old video went viral of BJP former MP Ramesh Katti purportedly saying that Hinduism was “not a religion”, but a way of life and nationality.

“There is a discussion about the Hindu religion these days. The Hindu religion, in my opinion, is not a religion. It is a heritage, a way of life,” he is heard saying in the video.

Explaining the origin of the word Hindu, he said it was used to refer to people living in the landmass surrounded by Himalayas, the Sindhu (Indus) river and the Indian Ocean. “It is not a religion. It is a nationality,” Ramesh is heard saying in the video.

The video went viral on Tuesday even as BJP leaders continued their attack on Jarkiholi for his remarks on the origin of the word Hindu. Despite criticism from BJP and the Congress distancing itself from his remarks, Jarkiholi stuck to his stand, adding that his statements were based on historical records.

Jarkiholi had said the word ‘Hindu’ was of Persian origin and asked what was the relation between Hindu and India. “If you understand the meaning of the word, you will be ashamed… The meaning of the word Hindu is very dirty. I am not saying this. This is on the website (Wikipedia)… You have brought this religion, (and) word from somewhere else and are imposing it on us. This should be discussed,” he said at an event held at Chikkodi in Belagavi district on Sunday.