Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Heavy rainfall in Ramanagara floods Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, disrupts traffic

Cloudy skies and light to moderate rainfall have been forecast for Bengaluru till September 1. On Monday and Tuesday, thundershowers are expected in the city.

ramanagara floodsA submerged school in Ramanagara. (Sourced)

Heavy rainfall in the Ramanagara region of Karnataka, neighbouring the city of Bengaluru, threw traffic out of gear on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway on Monday morning as underbridges on the highway in the district were flooded.

Traffic on the highway was forced onto service roads alongside, resulting in slow-moving vehicles and long periods of jams on the highway. A state transport bus was reported to be stranded in the region after attempting to negotiate a flooded underpass.

Over the last three days, traffic has been disrupted on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway due to flooding. On Saturday, water from a flooded lake close to Bengaluru entered the road and disrupted the movement of vehicles on the main highway. As the water receded in this region, the flooding in Ramanagara occurred on Sunday.

Parts of Ramanagara and Mandya received heavy rainfall in the range of 64 mm to 115 mm over the last 24 hours according to data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). Parts of Dakshina Kannada in coastal Karnataka and Kalaburagi, Yadgir districts in north Karnataka also received heavy rainfall.

The forecast for Bengaluru till September 1 is generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall. On Monday and Tuesday, thundershowers are expected in the city. The Bengaluru meteorological centre has forecast thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain in Bengaluru, Ramanagara, Mysuru, Mandya, Kolar, Tumkur, Chamarajanagar and Hassan regions of south Karnataka on Monday as well in north Karnataka’s Kalaburagi.

The highest rainfall recorded in Karnataka in the past 24 hours was 193 mm in the Gubbi region of the Tumkur district in south Karnataka. Water also entered the farmhouse of actor and BJP MP Jaggesh who posted pictures on social media of the damage caused by the rain at his Tumkur farmhouse. A holiday has been declared for schools in Channapatna, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara, and Kanakapura following heavy overnight rains.

Nearly 33 per cent of the taluks in Karnataka received moderate rainfall in the last 24 hours – including most of Mandya, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Tumkur, and Chikkaballapur districts in south Karnataka. The moderate rainfall is in the range of 15 to 64 mm of rainfall. The highest rainfall recorded in Bengaluru on Sunday was 66 mm in south Bengaluru in the Vidyapeetha region, according to KSNDMC data.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 12:52:25 pm
