Raman Research Institute opens private museum and live satellite demos as over 1,000 students throng it on Science Day

Visitors filled the Raman Research Institute on Saturday, learning about the sciences through displays ranging from a live satellite feed to demonstrations of more basic concepts. Numbering well over a thousand and largely consisting of schoolchildren, they visited the institute for National Science Day, which marks the anniversary of the Raman Effect discovery.
This is the 98th anniversary of the discovery.
Several sections of the institute that are not always open to visitors were also open. One of these was the Raman Museum, which primarily displays items from Sir C V Raman’s personal collection, including a vast array of minerals, fossils, musical instruments, and even a piece of rock from the aftermath of the Hiroshima atomic bombing. Another was the Archival Gallery, which provides a detailed timeline of C V Raman’s life and discovery, as well as that of the Raman Institute itself, alongside an overview of curiosities such as the various international awards Raman won and the species of trees planted in the institute.
There were also interactive events for visiting children, including a treasure hunt and a quiz. The institute also organised a Meet The Scientist event, featuring RRI scientists across several fields. Dozens of stalls were also set up featuring experiments organised by different sections of RRI, alongside displays from outside parties.
One of these was the RRI’s Electronic Engineering Group, which demonstrated a satellite dish receiving images from orbit, with the data decoded to display phenomena such as the weather over India and cloud temperature.
Alongside the student visitors, other notable attendees at the event included Malleswaram MLA C N Ashwath Narayan. Speaking to indianexpress.com, he said, “This is a really good initiative, an excellent celebration of Science Day. I also spoke with several students today. I was very happy to see their curiosity.”
Professor Tarun Souradeep, Director, RRI, said, “The response is very encouraging. We are glad it is growing, and it has to grow more.”
In response to a query on the ability of such events to sensitise youngsters, he said, “To me, that is very important. India has a very large latent talent pool for science, which has not been used… Much of the talent does not get exposed enough to go forward.”
He added, “Most exhibits are made here and focus on basic sciences rather than trying to wow visitors… Science ultimately reaches people when it is accessible. If it is packaged very glamorously, people may enjoy it if they see it, but never think they can also be a part of it.”
