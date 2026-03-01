Raman Research Institute opens private museum and live satellite demos as over 1,000 students throng it on Science Day

There were also interactive events for visiting children, including a treasure hunt and a quiz at the Raman Research Institute. (Photo by special arrangement)

Visitors filled the Raman Research Institute on Saturday, learning about the sciences through displays ranging from a live satellite feed to demonstrations of more basic concepts. Numbering well over a thousand and largely consisting of schoolchildren, they visited the institute for National Science Day, which marks the anniversary of the Raman Effect discovery.

This is the 98th anniversary of the discovery.

Several sections of the institute that are not always open to visitors were also open. One of these was the Raman Museum, which primarily displays items from Sir C V Raman’s personal collection, including a vast array of minerals, fossils, musical instruments, and even a piece of rock from the aftermath of the Hiroshima atomic bombing. Another was the Archival Gallery, which provides a detailed timeline of C V Raman’s life and discovery, as well as that of the Raman Institute itself, alongside an overview of curiosities such as the various international awards Raman won and the species of trees planted in the institute.