At the Raman Research Institute’s new gallery, a timeline of its founder’s life and the institution’s activities

“It is my earnest desire to bring into existence a centre of scientific research worthy of our ancient country where the keenest intellect of our land can probe into the mysteries of the universe”, thus begins a letter by none other than C V Raman himself, revealing the thought process which led to the founding of the Raman Research Institute (RRI) in 1948.

At the institute’s new Archival Gallery, inaugurated by former ISRO Chairman K Kasturirangan Tuesday, the letter stands in bold prints near the entrance, accompanied by depictions of the several major awards that Raman had won in his storied career — beginning with the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1930 and stretching several years and awards until the final one, the 1957 Lenin Peace Prize of the USSR.

C V Raman’s letter. (Express) C V Raman’s letter. (Express)

Near the letter is a bird’s eye view of a map of the verdant 22 acre RRI campus, marking out points of interest as well as the different species of trees planted throughout the campus. Most prominent among these is the Raman Tree, a primavera planted to mark the spot where Raman was cremated after his demise. According to the gallery, Raman had complained on his deathbed of not being able to see the gardens, after which his bed was raised.

The institute itself stands on the ground which was donated by the Maharaja of Mysore, Krishnaraja Wodeyar, with later acquisitions being made by Raman.

According to the RRI, the objective behind the gallery is to provide a sense of history to the Institute as well as the life of its founder from 1881. Entry is free of cost, with tours from educational institutions among the likely visitors.

In a statement after the opening, the RRI said that the square design of the gallery was inspired by open Chettinad courtyards, with the empty space in the centre for student discussions. The gallery itself has been in the works from 2018. Two walls are dedicated to a graded timeline of CV Raman’s life, including photographs of his childhood home and his fellow students at Madras’ Presidency College, which Raman attended after his health precluded an education abroad, and even a mechanical violin that he built from spare bicycle parts.

A series of red disks placed on hooks also display lesser known titbits of information, for instance Raman was so confident of winning the Nobel Prize that he had booked a ship two months in advance to attend the ceremony. A Jayaraman, the first student at the institute, reminisces in another disc that the RRI in its early days lacked electricity and a heliostat mirror had to be operated by a hand crank.

The remaining two walls are dedicated to the research involvements of the university and its accomplishments in the field of soft condensed matter physics, astronomy, theoretical physics and light and matter physics, as well as the facilities which support this research. Some of these research projects include radio and millimetre wave telescopes, the development of LCD screens and research into quantum computing and communication.