First resignation in 2-day-old DKS cabinet, Ramalinga Reddy resigns over portfolio

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy has tendered his resignation citing displeasure over the Water Resources portfolio allotted to him.

On Thursday night, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar allocated portfolios to his 13 ministers. Sources said Reddy had been adamant on the Bengaluru Development portfolio, which he was denied. Reddy is learnt to have walked out of the meeting held on Thursday to decide portfolios.

According to sources, Reddy had sought the portfolio soon after Congress won the 2023 polls. He had softened his stance after Shivakumar promised Reddy that the portfolio would be allotted to him once the transition of power took place.