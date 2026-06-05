First resignation in 2-day-old DKS cabinet, Ramalinga Reddy resigns over portfolio

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Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy has tendered his resignation citing displeasure over the Water Resources portfolio allotted to him.
On Thursday night, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar allocated portfolios to his 13 ministers. Sources said Reddy had been adamant on the Bengaluru Development portfolio, which he was denied. Reddy is learnt to have walked out of the meeting held on Thursday to decide portfolios.
According to sources, Reddy had sought the portfolio soon after Congress won the 2023 polls. He had softened his stance after Shivakumar promised Reddy that the portfolio would be allotted to him once the transition of power took place.
However, Krishna Byre Gowda emerged as the top choice for the Bengaluru Development portfolio, irking Reddy. Sources added that attempts were being made to cajole the senior Congress leader by offering him the Water Resources portfolio.
There was also speculation about differences among leaders, such as Satish Jarkiholi, over the portfolios allotted to them. While the Excise ministry was offered to him, he is learnt to have insisted on continuing as Public Works Department minister. Under Shivakumar, sources say that Priyank Kharge, who was formerly the IT/BT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister, will be the Home Minister, while continuing with the IT/BT portfolio. Dr G Parameshwara, who was Home Minister under Siddaramaiah, will be the Revenue Minister. He will also handle the Sports and Youth Empowerment Department.
Another senior minister, KJ George, will continue as Energy Minister and handle the Tourism portfolio. MB Patil has retained the Industries Department, and K H Muniyappa will continue as Food and Civil Supplies minister.
Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of former CM Siddaramaiah, will handle the Urban Development Department, sources said.
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