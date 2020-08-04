Ram Temple bhoomi pujan: Karnataka govt orders special poojas, prayers in temples during the event

A couple takes a selfie in front of a decorated gate of Ayodhya city ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony of a temple to the Hindu god Ram in Ayodhya, in Uttar Pradesh, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) A couple takes a selfie in front of a decorated gate of Ayodhya city ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony of a temple to the Hindu god Ram in Ayodhya, in Uttar Pradesh, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

The BJP-led Karnataka government Tuesday has issued a circular asking the temples in the state to conduct special puja and prayers for the success of Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan at Ayodhya on Wednesday.

The circular was issued by the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment department as per the direction of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Minister for Muzrai, Religious Endowment Kota Srinivas Poojary.

“The temples coming under the Muzrai department and also the private temples to organise the special puja and prayers following the COVID-19 guidelines for the successful Bhoomi Pujan at Ayodhya, and for the completion of the Ram temple and the well being of the people of the country,” order stated.

There are nearly 35,000 Muzrai temples managed by the Karnataka government in the state. The temples have been asked to hold the special prayers and poojas through priests of the temple during the groundbreaking event at Ayodhya, which will be conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Prohibitory orders imposed in Kodagu, Mangaluru & Kalaburagi:

Meanwhile, in order to avoid any untoward incident on Wednesday, during Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya, prohibitory orders have been imposed in Kodagu, Mangaluru and Kalaburagi districts in Karnataka.

In Kodagu district, prohibitory orders have been imposed by the district commissioner. The order has been issued under Section 144 of CrPC to prevent any untoward incident, Kodagu district administration said in an order on Tuesday. The order will be in force from August 4 midnight to 12 am on August 5 in the district, Kodagu District Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said in the order.

In Kalaburagi, Police Commissioner N Satish Kumar has issued the prohibitory orders and banned liquor from 3 pm Tuesday to 6 am on Thursday, while Section 144 of the CrPc has been imposed in Mangaluru by the Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash. The prohibitory order comes into effect from 8 pm on August 4 to 6 am on August 6 in Mangaluru.

On Wednesday, PM Modi is expected to start the event by offering prayers at the famous Hanuman Garhi temple, where he is scheduled to spend no more than seven minutes. He is then expected to visit the makeshift Ram Lalla temple made of wood and glass, where he will be given chandan and prasad after he offers flowers to the deity.

