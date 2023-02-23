Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani in custody of Karnataka Police

The Karnataka Police have got custody of actor Rakhi Sawant husband’s Adil Khan Durrani, who has been booked in a rape case in Mysuru. Durrani was produced before a local court in Mysuru on Wednesday and handed over to Karnataka Police custody till February 27.

Durrani, who was in judicial custody in Mumbai in connection with a domestic violence case filed by Sawant, has been accused of raping and cheating an Iranian student in Mysuru.

Rakhi Sawant, who was in Mysuru on Wednesday, spoke to the media outside the court and levelled several allegations against Durrani’s parents. She said that they had not accepted her as she was a Hindu. “I told them that I was Hindu but accepted Islam and married your son. I have come to Mysuru to tell him that I will not divorce him. He has been threatening to give me talaq or divorce,” she alleged.

Durrani, an entrepreneur from Mysuru, married Sawant in 2022.

The VV Puram police registered a case against him under sections 376 (rape), 417 (cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.