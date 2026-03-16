Rajya Sabha polls: Karnataka Police arrest 2 BJP leaders for trying to lure Odisha Congress MLAs with Rs 5 crore each

According to a Karnataka Police officer, the four accused managed to enter the Wonder La resort in Bengaluru and tried to bribe the Odisha Congress MLAs.

The Karnataka Police Sunday arrested two BJP leaders on the outskirts of Bengaluru for allegedly attempting to bribe eight Odisha Congress MLAs with Rs 5 crore each to secure cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections.

The two arrestees have been identified as Birendra Prasad and Byatarayanapura Suresh. Two other accused, Ajith Kumar Sahu and Simanchal Mahakud, are currently on the run.

Shrinivas Gowda R, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru South, told The Indian Express that the accused have been arrested under Sections 173 (electoral bribery) and 352 (intentional insults designed to provoke a breach of peace or commit another offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Section 7 (demanding or accepting illegal gratification, whether directly or through third parties, for doing or forbearing any official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.