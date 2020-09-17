First time Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti ‘critically ill’, says hospital

The hospital clarified that the 55-year-old BJP leader is still "on life support system in the ICU". (Source: Facebook/Ashok Gasti)

First-time Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka Ashok Gasti, who has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru after testing positive for Covid-19, is critically ill and on life support system.

In a statement, Manipal Hospital clarified that the 55-year-old BJP leader is still “on life support system in the ICU” at the hospital located on Old Airport Road.

“Ashok Gasthi, Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha, was admitted with severe COVID-19 pneumonia at Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road. He is critically ill with multi-organ failure on life support system in the Intensive care unit,” Dr Manish Rai, Hospital Director said in a statement.

According to party sources close to the leader, Gasti was admitted to the hospital on September 2 after he was suffering from breathing problems. “He was tested positive for coronavirus infection then and was placed on ventilator support as his health condition worsened in the next few days.”

Meanwhile, several senior politicians including Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and others tweeted condolence messages on the “untimely demise” of Gasti.

The Karnataka BJP has denied any such report in a tweet and asked people not to believe in rumours. Following this, many leaders have withdrawn their statements by deleting their tweets.

Gasti, a lawyer by profession and former general secretary of BJP’s Other Backward Classes (OBC) Cell, is also a former chairperson of the Backward Class Development Corporation in Karnataka.

Known for his booth-level work, Gasti — who hails from Raichur in north Karnataka — took oath as Rajya Sabha MP on July 22.

