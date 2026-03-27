Karnataka ex-MLA’s son Raju Bolashetti killed over relationship, Rs 2 lakh dispute: Dharwad police

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Days after a charred body was found in Karnataka’s Dharwad district, the police confirmed Friday it was Raju Bolashetti, the son of former MLA Baburao Bolashetti, following the arrest of two people.
Gunjan Arya, Superintendent of Police, Dharwad, said the accused have been identified as Munera Sherif Dillunaika, 32, Mrutyunjay Devappa Kambar, 26, and a minor, all residents of Bidaragaddi in Bailhongal taluk.
The case came to light on March 24, when the police found the charred body inside a burnt car in a field near a railway track at Rampur village in Dharwad taluk. The condition of the body had raised suspicions of foul play, prompting a detailed investigation.
The police said preliminary findings indicate that the murder was committed elsewhere, and the body, along with the car, was later set on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence. Investigators, drawing on both technical and field-level evidence, traced and arrested the accused within hours.
The police said further inquiry has revealed that the murder was premeditated and driven by revenge, linked to an illicit relationship.
According to police, Raju Bolashetti was involved in a relationship with the woman accused and had given her over Rs 2 lakh during their association, adding that financial transactions led to disputes between them.
On the day of the incident, Raju reportedly called the woman to a farmland. The police said the woman, along with her associate and the minor, murdered him there. The accused then transported the body in the car to a forested area near Rampur.
“They placed the body in the rear seat, poured petrol and set the vehicle on fire to destroy evidence,” a police officer said.
After the crime, the accused fled the scene but were later apprehended.
The police are now probing whether others were involved in the conspiracy.
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