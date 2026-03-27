Karnataka ex-MLA’s son Raju Bolashetti killed over relationship, Rs 2 lakh dispute: Dharwad police

The case came to light on March 24, when the police found the charred body inside a burnt car in a field near a railway track at Rampur village. (Special arrangement photo)

Days after a charred body was found in Karnataka’s Dharwad district, the police confirmed Friday it was Raju Bolashetti, the son of former MLA Baburao Bolashetti, following the arrest of two people.

Gunjan Arya, Superintendent of Police, Dharwad, said the accused have been identified as Munera Sherif Dillunaika, 32, Mrutyunjay Devappa Kambar, 26, and a minor, all residents of Bidaragaddi in Bailhongal taluk.

The case came to light on March 24, when the police found the charred body inside a burnt car in a field near a railway track at Rampur village in Dharwad taluk. The condition of the body had raised suspicions of foul play, prompting a detailed investigation.