Rajnath Singh inaugurates new flight control system integration facility to develop avionics for AMCA

Defence minister Rajnath Singh Thursday inaugurated a building that houses the new Flight Control System (FCS) integration facility constructed at the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) will support the research and development (R&D) activities to develop the avionics for fighter aircraft and FCS for the fifth generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

Speaking with The Indian Express, G Satheesh Reddy, chairman Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), said the design work of AMCA is being taken up very seriously.

“Right from the development of avionics, software and simulation training to the pilots of combat aircraft, everything will be taken up at this facility. As far as AMCA is concerned, last week we had announced the proverbial metal cutting for the first prototype of the aircraft,” he said.

Reddy, however, refused to give an update on the critical design review of AMCA.

“ADE is the system house for the Flight Control System (FCS). It is the most critical part for manned or unmanned aircraft. The FCS of LCA was developed at ADE. This system needs sensors, computers, hardware and software. It needs actuators to drive the control surfaces of the aircraft. This whole chain is done at ADE. We are the only ones to have zero FCS failure. So far, the facilities were scattered across the city and now in this building we will have all the facilities here,” Asha Negi, project director (manned aircraft) at ADE.

Negi added, “The whole aircraft-like structure will be here at two hangers in this building for two aircraft (manned and unmanned). On this structure I can put aircraft sensors, electronics and can conduct tests, performance evaluation and failure injection, which is the most important. Everything gets tested on the ground in this building.”

The state-of-the-art complex has been constructed in a record 45 days, with in-house hybrid technology consisting of conventional, pre-engineered and precast methodology. The technology has been developed by DRDO with the help of M/s Larsen & Toubro (L&T). Design check and technical support has been provided by the teams of IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee.

Singh said that with the changing political economic equation at the global level, it is imperative to enhance India’s strategic abilities. “Our defence needs should be increased and we should undergo constant modernisation of the Armed Forces is the need of the hour. Keeping ourselves ready is our top priority and we are constantly working to enhance our strategic capabilities. Be it technology or products, services or facilities, their advanced and faster development is the need of the hour. The complex will also provide simulator training to the pilots of combat aircraft. Simulation is one of the most important components of the complex. Simulators provide an opportunity to learn by making mistakes without the possibility of any kind of losses,” he said.