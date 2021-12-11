Bengaluru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate BEL exhibition on Dec 13

December 11, 2021 2:35:16 pm
As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the Bengaluru unit of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is organising an exhibition from December 13-19, highlighting its contributions to the nation’s growth in the field of defence electronics and allied areas. The exhibition will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.
The exhibition will provide a first-hand glimpse of various iconic and marquee products manufactured by BEL for use by the country’s defence forces. Open to students and the public, the exhibition will be conducted by strictly adhering to all Covid protocols.
Around 30,000 people are expected to visit the venue, including local authorities, elected representatives and students from professional institutions, besides members of the public.
