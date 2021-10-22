Rajnath Singh acknowledges Congress leadership during 1971: ‘India-Pak war was fought to protect human dignity’

After inaugurating a three-day Indian Air Force (IAF) conclave to commemorate 50 years of India’s victory in the 1971 India-Pakistan War, which is being celebrated as Swarnim Vijay Varsh in Bengaluru, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the victory in the war is as significant as the background since it was fought not to claim land or grab political power but to protect human dignity and democratic ethos.

“The theme ‘Birth of a Nation: Congruence of Politico-Military Thoughts and Goals’ is apt because it talks about the synergy and cooperation between tri-services and the government which contributed to our victory in the war. A country like Pakistan which even 23 years after independence couldn’t see an election and was a witness to imposition of emergency or martial law chose to put Sheikh Mujibur Rehman behind bars rather than giving him the opportunity to serve the nation. It was India’s responsibility to protect the masses in East Pakistan which was crying for the protection of human rights,” the Minister said.

Acknowledging the role played by the Indira Gandhi government, Singh said the then government reposed its complete trust in the military leadership and gave them freedom to formulate strategy which ultimately led to victory.

“It is easy to say that in this war, east and west were the two main fronts, but in reality there were many such fronts which we had to take care of, and which would not have been possible without politico-military synergy,” he added.

He said the country had to take care of lakhs of refugees from the East, monitor any kind of aggressive attitude on International Boundary or ‘Ceasefire Line’ (now Line of Control) by Pakistan, stop china’s interference in the northern sector and retain India’s credibility in favour of peace, justice and humanity.

“Though the situation of war emerged during March-April 1971 but the government with patience gave time to the armed forces to prepare for the war. At a time when powerful nations refused to extend help, the India-USSR peace and friendship treaty was exercised to win the war. By December 3, 1971, we were politically, diplomatically and militarily ready,” Singh said.

Listing out the government’s significant achievements, Singh said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has got Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the Ministry of Defence got ‘Department of Military Affairs.