Bangalore LIVE news today: Mayor to inspect 182 flood-prone spots in city; man arrested from Bangalore airport with 2.25 kg gold

Bangalore LIVE news today: In a bid to ensure that Bengaluru is able to tackle water-logging during the monsoon, mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun has asked Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officers and engineers to speed up all work related to flood-mitigation as part of the local civic body’s rain preparedness measures. The mayor will visit 182 vulnerable spots in the city to review steps taken towards preventing floods in the city.

Earlier during the week, the mayor had sought an explanation from officials related to various works related to monsoon preparedness in the city on why there is a delay in the process.

Meanwhile, a Bangalore resident was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officers at Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday for trying to smuggle gold from overseas. As much as 2.25 kg of gold was recovered from Adugodi resident Arif Hussain who landed in Bangalore from Tokyo in an Air Asia flight.

While the weatherman has predicted thunderstorms over the next two evenings as well, rain/thundershowers are likely to make an appearance in most parts of the city. Temperature is expected to range between 22 and 33-degree Celsius respectively.