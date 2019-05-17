Bangalore LIVE news today: Mayor to inspect 182 flood-prone spots in city; man arrested from Bangalore airport with 2.25 kg goldhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/rains-traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-crime-live-updates-bengaluru-5732171/
Bangalore LIVE news today: Mayor to inspect 182 flood-prone spots in city; man arrested from Bangalore airport with 2.25 kg gold
Bangalore LIVE news today: In a bid to ensure that Bengaluru is able to tackle water-logging during the monsoon, mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun has asked Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officers and engineers to speed up all work related to flood-mitigation as part of the local civic body’s rain preparedness measures. The mayor will visit 182 vulnerable spots in the city to review steps taken towards preventing floods in the city.
Earlier during the week, the mayor had sought an explanation from officials related to various works related to monsoon preparedness in the city on why there is a delay in the process.
Meanwhile, a Bangalore resident was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officers at Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday for trying to smuggle gold from overseas. As much as 2.25 kg of gold was recovered from Adugodi resident Arif Hussain who landed in Bangalore from Tokyo in an Air Asia flight.
While the weatherman has predicted thunderstorms over the next two evenings as well, rain/thundershowers are likely to make an appearance in most parts of the city. Temperature is expected to range between 22 and 33-degree Celsius respectively.
Mayor seeks explanation on delay in flood-mitigation works
Bangalore mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun has sought an explanation from engineers and other BBMP officials in charge for flood mitigation works in the city for the delay in completion of works. While the mayor insisted that shoulder drains should be desilted as soon as possible apart from ensuring a strong and seamless stormwater drain network in waterlogging-prone areas, the engineers have requested for 20 more days time to complete the same.
Side mirrors must for vehicles, Bengaluru Traffic Police reminds
The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has reminded drivers of the importance of using rear-view mirrors while driving. "Use mirrors and give way," reads the tweet made as part of the team's ongoing road safety campaign
Good Morning Friends, Side mirrors are must for every vehicle! #RoadSafety, Watch out for vehicle coming up on, Use your mirrors and give way. ಶುಭೋದಯ ಸ್ನೇಹಿತರೆ, ಪ್ರತಿ ವಾಹನಕ್ಕೆ ಸೈಡ್ / ಹಿನ್ನೋಟದ ಕನ್ನಡಿ ಅತ್ಯಗತ್ಯವಾಗಿರುತ್ತದೆ ಸುಗಮ ಸಂಚಾರಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಸಂಚಾರ ನಿಯಮ ಪಾಲಿಸಿ. pic.twitter.com/ghD2QvTYBg
Bangalore-based footballer Brishti Bagchi is most likely to become the first Indian woman to play in the Spanish League. The 25-year-old is one step closer towards making her dreams come true after being picked to play for the reserve team for Madrid Club de Futbol Femenino (CFF), a team that competes in the Spanish La Liga Division-1 league.
Meanwhile, the Lucknow traffic police which is now using khaki colour woollen caps will replace them with the new white colour cotton hats used by the Bengaluru traffic cops, to beat the heat during summer.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
