Bangalore News May 16 Highlights: BMTC refrains ‘reckless’ bus driver from duties after video goes viral; AAP conducts survey to find reasons behind low voter tunrout in Bengaluru

Bangalore News May 16 Highlights: Gifting respite to Bangaloreans from the summer heat, torrential pre-monsoon rainfall that most areas of the city received on Wednesday evening have brought down mercury levels by a few degrees.

While the weatherman has predicted thunderstorms over the next two evenings as well, rain/thundershowers are likely to make an appearance in most parts of the city. Temperature is expected to range between 21 and 33-degree Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, the four-hour rains that lashed the city on Wednesday uprooted more than seven trees, and electric poles fell at four different locations in the city, according to BBMP and BESCOM officials respectively. Yehalanka received most rain during the same time (74 mm).

At the same time, following reports of rainfall deficit this year, the Karnataka state government has decided to introduce cloud seeding spending an estimated Rs 88 crore for the years 2019-20 and 2020-21. Confirming this, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) minister Krishna Byre Gowda says that the same will be put in place to supplement efforts to tackle drought. To stimulate the process of precipitation and thereby form rains, aerosol is sprayed onto clouds during the process.