IMD issues yellow alert for Bengaluru, other regions of Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban, apart from Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Ramangar, Shivamogga and Kodagu districts on November 10 and 11.

The IMD said the districts will experience rainfall owing to the formation of cyclonic depression over the Bay of Bengal. The weather agency added that the depression will move towards the coast of Tamil Nadu, leading to heavy rainfall in adjacent Karnataka.

“Under the influence of this cyclonic formation, a low-pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal. It is likely to move north-westwards, concentrate into a depression and reach north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of November 11, 2021. This will lead to heavy rainfall in some parts of Karnataka on November 11. The picture on how the weather in Bengaluru will be for the next few days will become clearer on Wednesday,” a scientist at the IMD told indianexpress.com.

The scientist added that heavy rains are expected to lash the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada. North-interior Karnataka will also witness rainfall.