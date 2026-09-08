Rain deficit in all but one Karnataka district; drought tag for more taluks

With 30 of Karnataka’s 31 districts receiving below-normal rainfall—less than half the normal amount in some districts—the government is planning to declare 25 more taluks drought-hit.

The government has already declared 101 taluks drought-hit. The tag makes a district eligible for specific government relief measures.

According to data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, districts such as Chamarajanagar (59 per cent deficit), Chikkaballapura (57 per cent), Kolar (56 per cent), and Ballari (52 per cent) are among the worst-hit districts.

The rain deficit in Bengaluru Urban district is 44 per cent, with 183 mm of rainfall received between June 1 and September 8, against a normal of around 320 mm.

The only district to have received normal rainfall (a -19 per cent to 19 per cent variation) is Belagavi, where the rainfall was 14 per cent below normal.