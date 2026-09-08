Rain deficit in all but one Karnataka district; drought tag for more taluks

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With 30 of Karnataka’s 31 districts receiving below-normal rainfall—less than half the normal amount in some districts—the government is planning to declare 25 more taluks drought-hit.
The government has already declared 101 taluks drought-hit. The tag makes a district eligible for specific government relief measures.
According to data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, districts such as Chamarajanagar (59 per cent deficit), Chikkaballapura (57 per cent), Kolar (56 per cent), and Ballari (52 per cent) are among the worst-hit districts.
The rain deficit in Bengaluru Urban district is 44 per cent, with 183 mm of rainfall received between June 1 and September 8, against a normal of around 320 mm.
The only district to have received normal rainfall (a -19 per cent to 19 per cent variation) is Belagavi, where the rainfall was 14 per cent below normal.
Malnad and coastal districts, which serve as prime catchment areas for rivers originating in the state, have deficits ranging from 20 per cent to 36 per cent.
Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Revenue Minister G Parameshwara said the assessment of the drought in the state was being carried out in phases. “In the first phase, 101 taluks have already been declared drought-hit. The second phase of assessment is now in progress, and 25 more taluks have qualified to be declared drought-hit. They will be notified shortly,” he said.
Recalling that more than 200 taluks were declared drought-hit in 2023, the minister said more than 200 taluks could be declared drought-hit this year too.
The minister also responded to JD(S) legislator Sharan Gowda Kandakur’s allegation that there was disparity in declaring districts drought-hit.
“The allegation that certain taluks have been deliberately excluded is baseless. Drought does not occur based on political affiliation. The list (of drought-hit taluks) already includes taluks represented by Opposition legislators as well,” he said.
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