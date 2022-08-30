Rain alert: Bengaluru schools, colleges to remain shut today

Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban K Srinivasa ordered closure of all schools and PU colleges on Tuesday following forecast of heavy rainfall across the district.

According to the forecast, cloudy skies and light to moderate rainfall are expected in Bengaluru till September 1.

On Monday, heavy rainfall in Ramanagara region of Karnataka lead to heavy snarls on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, while the underpasses in the district were waterlogged.

Schools in Channapatna, Chamarajanagar, Kanakapura and Ramanagara were also shut following incessant rainfall.

On Monday, some areas of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Bihar also reported very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall (115mm to over 200mm in 24-hours). Some of the wettest areas were Rasipuram, Tamil Nadu – 200mm, Koraput, Odisha – 170mm, Mussoorie, Uttarakahnd – 160mm.