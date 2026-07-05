CBI arrests 2 in Bengaluru over South Western Railway paper leak case

Investigators also seized documents and electronic equipment allegedly used in the examination fraud (Image generated using AI).

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Saturday announced the arrest of two people in Bengaluru in connection with the alleged leak of the General Departmental Competitive Examination (GDCE) 2022 question paper. The exam was conducted for departmental recruitment to the post of goods train manager in the South Western Railway.

The arrested accused have been identified as Palvoi Ashok and Sheik Jilani. Acting on a complaint by the South Western Railway administration, the agency had originally registered a case against 23 accused, charging them with criminal conspiracy, cheating, and the receipt of illegal gratification by public servants.

Following the naming of Ashok and Jilani as additional accused, the CBI raided their premises. The agency recovered highly incriminating documents, exam-related candidate logs, and electronic equipment, including scanners and printers, allegedly used to execute the exam fraud.