Railways brings crucial medicine for 5-year-child from Pune to Belagavi, saves life

Thanks to the intervention of Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, the life of a five-year-old child in Belagavi was saved after crucial medicines were transported to the Karnataka city from Pune.

According to a statement released by the South Western Railway, the Minister’s office at Belagavi got a request to help in getting critical medicines from Pune for the child.

“A child of 5 years of age in Belagavi was undergoing treatment from a doctor based at Pune. The medicine was said to be critical and it was to be transported to Belagavi from Pune. Their (the child parents) appeals to the Maharashtra state authorities to permit their relatives based at Pune to drive their vehicle to Belagavi to bring the medicine had gone in vain,” the SWR statement read.

Meanwhile, the parents reached out to the Minister’s office seeking assistance which led to the Minister’s intervention. Angadi, who is also the Lok Sabha MP representing Belagavi, immediately directed the concerned Railways officials in Pune to provide assistance in the matter, SWR officials added.

“The medicine was brought to Pune Railway Station, and then transported in a goods train, which was due to pass through Belagavi and further. The staff of the train ensured that the medicine reached Belagavi safely the very next day,” the statement further read.

On receiving the same, Railways staff in Belagavi delivered the medicines near to the child’s home as approach roads to the station were blocked due to lockdown.

“The medicine reached the child on time thereby saving a life,” an SWR official said.

